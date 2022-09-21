ST. LOUIS – Most parents and caregivers with small children do their best and believe their car seats are installed correctly.

Unfortunately, they are wrong. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), almost 46% of car seats are installed incorrectly. A correctly installed car seat can reduce the risk of serious injury or death by 71%.

As part of Child Passenger Safety Week (September 18-24), MoDOT along with community safety partners will host a Show Me Safety Fair. The fair will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grace Church located at 2695 Creve Couer Mill Road in Maryland Heights.

Representatives from both MoDOT and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital spoke to FOX 2’s Amelia Mugavero.

