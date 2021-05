ST. LOUIS – The author of “Chasing Wonder: Taking Small Steps Toward a Life of Big Adventures” wants us to face our fears and build a life full of bragging rights.

Ginger Stache jumped off perfectly good cliffs in the pursuit of adventure. But, she says you don’t have to paraglide or skydive to find adventure. She explains how you can build your own highlight reel. She also offers hope for people trying to survive each day during the COVID pandemic.

