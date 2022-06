ST. LOUIS – Ella’s Fearless Heros Lemonade Stand continues to spread patriotism and philanthropy.

Ella Mateja started her stand by honoring fallen U.S. Soldier Zachary Fisher, who died in Afghanistan in 2010.

Since then, Mateja raised money for the families of fallen first responders, and Gold Star Families who lost a loved one in military service. She just wrapped up a fundraiser for the St. Charles County Veterans Memorial.

Learn more on her Facebook and Twitter.