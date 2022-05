ST. LOUIS – The Big Muddy Dance Company takes on romance and scandal in “Lemp Legends.”

Executive Director Erin Prange previews the tale to be told through dance at the infamous Lemp Mansion. Dancers Jessie Philbrick and Will Brighton give us a preview.

Lemp Legends

May 18 & 19th

Slots between 5 & 9 p.m. CDT

Lemp Mansion

3322 Demenil Pl.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://www.thebigmuddydanceco.org/lemp-legends