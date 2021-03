ST. LOUIS – You can help the women of LifeWise find personal and economic empowerment while getting fun swag.

The agency’s Spring Bling is from April 10 to April 17. Registered and Licensed Dietitian Reshaunda Thornton of BetterVessel Nutrition shares how you can join the Facebook Live event on April 10, and how you can bid on items the rest of the week.

She tells us how the “Bloom Book” furthers the theme of “Bloom Where You’re Planted.”

Learn more at https://www.lifewisestl.org/spring-bling/​​​​​​​.