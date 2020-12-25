Listen to a new rendition of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by Funky Butt Brass Band

ST. LOUIS – The Funky Butt Brass Band rewarded fans for their loyalty with a soulful rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The pandemic forced the band to cancel their Brasstravaganza Christmas concert. So, they are letting fans download the single for free.
Click here for the free video.
