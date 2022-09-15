ST. LOUIS – Manna Muzic has the Gospel Hip-Hop soundtrack for Wake Up STL on Saturday, September 17.

There will be a bounce house for the kids, free barbecue, and a food giveaway. There will also be pastors and speakers, and an opportunity for victims to share the impact of gun violence on their lives.

Operation Save the Lou holds outreach events and works to stop community gun violence.

Wake Up STL

Saturday, September 17

Noon – 4 p.m. CDT

O’Fallon Park

799 E. Taylor

St. Louis, MO 63147

https://operationsavethelou.com/