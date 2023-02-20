ST. LOUIS – Little yogis can find flexibility and centering with HealthyLife Nation.
Instructor Angela Lamb says yoga offers kids a fun way to relax and families another way to bond. Her book, Bonding with my Bunnies, offers lesson plans for families.
She will share the book and a yoga class for preschoolers. Students need to bring their own towels and yoga mats.
HealthyLife Nation Yoga for Preschoolers
Monday, March 6
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
St. Louis County Library
Thornhill Branch
12863 Willowyck Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63146
https://healthylifenation.com/
Event link: https://www.slcl.org/content/yoga-preschoolers