ST. LOUIS – Little yogis can find flexibility and centering with HealthyLife Nation.

Instructor Angela Lamb says yoga offers kids a fun way to relax and families another way to bond. Her book, Bonding with my Bunnies, offers lesson plans for families.

She will share the book and a yoga class for preschoolers. Students need to bring their own towels and yoga mats.

HealthyLife Nation Yoga for Preschoolers

Monday, March 6

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

St. Louis County Library

Thornhill Branch

12863 Willowyck Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://healthylifenation.com/

Event link: https://www.slcl.org/content/yoga-preschoolers