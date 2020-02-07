Live In Your Neighborhood – St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - FOX 2 brings you a snapshot of St. Louis area neighborhoods on Fridays.

This week we introduce you to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station in downtown St. Louis. The $187 million family entertainment facility has more than 1 million gallons of water and features more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.

See more clips from the shark canyon, gift shop, sloth exhibit and more of Friday morning's show on our YouTube channel.