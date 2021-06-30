Living Well Summit in July helps people of color beat impacts of COVID

ST. LOUIS – Families can find help overcoming the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on people of color at the Living Well Summit this July.

Riisa Rawlins-Easley is from the St. Louis Regional Health Commission and she explained how PrepareSTL and the COVID-19 Regional Response Team will help people with resources. She also explained how the summit will go live online and in person.

The Living Well Summit starts Thursday, July 15, and runs through Sunday, July 18.

