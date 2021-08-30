Local artist helps Cardinals celebrate African-American Heritage Day

ST. LOUIS – A local artist will make history at African-American Heritage Day at Busch Stadium Monday, September 6.

Brock Seals turns athletic gear into art. He will be the first to do the same for an authentic St. Louis Cardinals ball cap.

Seals explained how to get the cap and join the pre-game party.

African-American Heritage Day

Busch Stadium

Downtown St. Louis

Monday, September 6

First pitch at 3:15 p.m. CDT

Theme tickets at https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/specials/theme-tickets/african-american-heritage