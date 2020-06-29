Local artist refreshes bags, skateboards, and more to works of art

ST. LOUIS – A local artist refreshes sweatshirts into works of art. Elijah Glasper can also turn anything else into a work of art. He can customize bags, skateboards, or shirts.
Learn more at https://www.instagram.com/eli_illustrated/.
by: Kim HudsonPosted: / Updated:
