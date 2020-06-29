Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 998 deaths/ 21,043 cases IL: 6,902 deaths/ 142,461 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Local artist refreshes bags, skateboards, and more to works of art

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A local artist refreshes sweatshirts into works of art. Elijah Glasper can also turn anything else into a work of art. He can customize bags, skateboards, or shirts.

Learn more at https://www.instagram.com/eli_illustrated/.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News