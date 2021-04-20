Local author releases ebook “Fly” exploring relationship between parent and child

ST. LOUIS – A new ebook stems directly from a mother’s love for her child.

Local author Sheri Glantz wrote the book “Fly” in response to how she was feeling when her son was moving from pre-school to Kindergarten.

“Fly” explores the hopes Glantz had at that time for her son versus the hopes he had for himself. She said it’s important for children to understand that their loved adult wants the very best for them, and that its important to always “keep trying and reach for the stars.”

The author said her default method of writing is poetry. She said she wrote the book on a piece of paper 20 years ago and sketched out the illustrations herself with stick figures. She credits illustrator Tori Nelson with making something beautiful out of Glantz’s stick figures.

“It’s a children’s book for kids from two to 102,” Glantz said.

The e-book is out on Amazon. Click here to learn more.

