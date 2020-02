Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Harris-Stowe State University senior studying biology won first place in the Ecology category for his undergraduate oral presentation at the 2020 Emerging Researchers National (ERN) Conference in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Derek McFarland, 23, a National Institute of Health-National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases STEP-UP fellow was one of 22 Harris-Stowe students who attended the ERN Conference.