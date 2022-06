ST. LOUIS – Picky Eaterz is one of several local businesses recently featured at the St. Louis County Start-Up

Showcase.

Along with Pop Pop Hurray, DEMIblue Natural Nails, Assembly On Demand, and Butter Love, Picky Eaterz received funding from the UMSL Accelerate Program for diverse business owners.

Learn more at the Picky Eaterz website and the UMSL Accelerate Program website.