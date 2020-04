Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - At a time when families and friends are struggling to find alternative ways to say goodbye to loved ones, one small business owner is trying to fill that space by offering video services to mourners with the hope of closure and peace.

James Jackson II the owner of Gator Media STL joined Fox 2 via skype to discuss the idea of live streaming of memorial services and how he makes video reflection films.

If you want more information on virtual funerals visit www.gatormediastl.com