ST. LOUIS – Chef Neshanta Larry, also known as Chef Nesee, will drop her new episode Thursday morning of the “That’s So Good Podcast” with an interview from leaders of Operation Food Search.

Chef Nesee tells us how she fights food insecurity with extremely flavorful food. She also previews her conversation with an agency that is lifesaving for families all over the St. Louis Area.

You can find the podcast at 11 a.m. CDT on Thursday, September 30 at https://www.facebook.com/TastySelections.