ST. LOUIS – Olivia Rae Designs survived the pandemic recession with a brave giveaway of over a hundred masks.

Owner Oliva Rae Davis shares how her business almost shut down when the pandemic hit the St. Louis area. She survived by turning her bold clothing designs into masks.

She also shares how not charging for those masks, at first, gave her business more longevity.

Learn more at OliviaRaeDesigns.com.