ST. LOUIS - Dr. Christie Pickrell, EMS Medical Director for Mehlville Fire Protection District, joins us to talk about what we can do to be safe and keep others safe from COVID-19.

For the most up-to-date statistics, visit https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-cases/.

A link for children: https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/02/28/809580453/just-for-kids-a-comic-exploring-the-new-coronavirus.