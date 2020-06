ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis doctor returned from helping in the COVID-19 response in New York. Dr. Secil Schrodski told us what it was like wearing up to two masks, working 14-hour shifts with no days off, and trying to stay healthy while treating COVID-19 patients.

Julie Gill of Quad Clinical Research told us how the company was working to get more people of color involved is COVID-19 treatment research.

