ST. LOUIS – Within the past couple of years, we saw several metro area cities make history electing the first women of color in their respective cities to lead in politics – St. Louis City Mayor, and the Mayor of Ferguson to name a couple.

We-Power has the Chisholm’s Chair Fellowship. It’s training to support black and latina women who want a place in elected and appointed positions. Charli Cooksey and Allison Gibbs joined FOX2’s Blair Ledet with details.