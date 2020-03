Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Skylar Wilson is a 10-year-old KidPreneur and community leader whose goal is to 'Empower Girls to Excellence'. Her company, Skylarlicious, focuses on her line of all-natural hair and body products made with kids in mind.

Check out a testimonial video from her uncle, 'This is Us' Star Sterling K. Brown:

For more information on Skylar's products, visit www.skylarlicious.com.

You can also pick them up at:

Diversity Gallery

1010 N. Sarah St.

St. Louis, MO. 63113