ST. LOUIS - Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose shares information from a local doctor, who says women should go into self-quarantine for the weeks leading up to their due date.

Dr. Camaryn Chrisman Robbins with the Wash University Women and Infants Center says in those weeks leading up to delivery women should go into a full lockdown and nobody should be in the home besides the people who live there. She explains even though the city and county are slowly re-opening it's important for pregnant women to continue to isolate and be extra vigilant.