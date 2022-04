ST. LOUIS – A local psychologist shared his journey in becoming an anti-racism ally with his book, Race for What? A White Man’s Journey & Guide to Healing Racism from Within. Dr. JD Mass shared how he confronted his prejudices to expand his family and fight for social justice.

“Race for What?” Book Signing

University City High School

Saturday, April 9th

1 – 4 p.m.

7401 Balson Ave.

University City, MO 63130

https://raceforwhat.com/