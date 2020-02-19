Local organization provides household starter kits for St. Louis families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In 2018 a mother and her three children were living on the streets of St. Louis for several months until a local center found that family permanent housing. Crystal J. West president of A Chain of Events joined Fox 2 to discuss how her organization provides the little things that make a big difference.

A Chain of Events starter kits consist of, but is not limited to the following:

· Mattresses and Box Springs including bed rails (Queen for adults and twin for children)

· Sheets

· Toiletries

A Chain of Events Inaugural Fundraiser

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Feb.22

Level on Locust

www.AChainOfEventsSTL.org

38.630005 -90.19381