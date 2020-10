ST. LOUIS – Normandy student Ndeye Biteye brings home the People’s Choice Award in the America SCORES Our Words Our Cities Poetry Slam.

This year’s contest was online, because of the pandemic. Biteye told us what it was like to get so many votes from all over the country.

Click here to learn more about America SCORES and read Biteye’s poem at https://www.ourwordsourcities.com/.