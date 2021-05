LINDSBORG, Kan. (WDAF) -- A Kansas college student is taking matters into her own hands after a prosecutor declined to file sexual assault charges after she said she was attacked.

Madison Smith said that in February 2018 on the Bethany College campus in Lindsborg, Kansas, Jared Stolzenberg began strangling her during consensual sex. Smith said he also forced her to perform oral sex and tried to sodomize her.