Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Brittany Graham spends her birthday each year doing a unique challenge - climbing the tallest tower in St. Louis. She participates in the Fight For Air Climb at Metropolitan Square to honor for her mother, Cindy, who died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2017.

American Lung Association in Missouri`s Fight For Air Climb

Saturday, April 4 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Metropolitan Square, 211 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102

For more information, visit Lung.org.