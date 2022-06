ST. LOUIS – Locals living in parts of North St. Louis just east of downtown can have a say on the North Central Plan.

Community officials will discuss the plan Saturday afternoon. They will have a meeting modeled after The People’s Assembly method of allowing residents to steer the course of neighborhood improvements.

North Central Plan People’s Assembly

Saturday, June 25

1 – 5 p.m. CDT

Deaconess Center

1000 N. Vandeventer

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://northcentralplan.com/