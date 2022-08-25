ST. LOUIS – A family with a little one facing a genetic disorder raises awareness at the upcoming Locals Phor Luke Golf Tournament.
Two-year-old Luke Henderson was diagnosed with Phelan-Mcdermid Syndrome (PMS). The disorder comes with developmental and speech delays. His family is raising money for his care online and awareness with a golf tournament.
Locals Phor Luke Golf Tournament
Saturday, October 8
1 p.m. CDT
Golf Club of Wentzville
9 Pro Shop Drive
Wentzville, MO 63385
https://locals-for-luke.perfectgolfevent.com/