Logan University Health Center’s initiative to benefit students and community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The pandemic is a drama that we all wish was nothing more than a stage play. But, it also offers some opportunities. William Roth is the founder and artistic director of the St. Louis Actor's Studio. He shares the big names attached to the small professional theater sustainment fund.

It's just $75 for 50 chances to win a virtual hangout the likes of Sterling K. Brown, Jon Hamm, and many, many others. The winner will be drawn on September 17th.