ST. LOUIS – Longmeadow Rescue Ranch‘s largest event of the year is back! The annual Spring Fling fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet the world-famous Barn Buddies, watch horseback riding demonstrations, and enjoy wagon rides through Longmeadow’s 165 acres of beautiful rolling hills.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction