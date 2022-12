ST. LOUIS – Love is apparent in the St. Louis music duo PDA, or Public Display of Affection.

Julia Barrale is the violinist and wife. Charlie is the guitarist and husband. Together, they make music to help you fall in love. They keep the intimacy going with two shows to wrap 2022.

PDA

Thursday, December 29

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

Mellow Mushroom

4716 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

Cottleville, MO 63376

https://www.pdastlmusic.com/