Low-income households get access to computers and wi-fi in Ferguson and Dellwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several organizations are joining together to help bridge the digital divide in Ferguson and the Dellwood communities. The partnership will equip low-income households with access to affordable technology like desktop computers, laptops, and wi-fi hotspots. Qualifying households are 200% below the federal poverty line or receive some form of government assistance.

To learn more about this program visit PCsForPeople.org.

Pop-Up Tech Distribution Event

10148 West Florissant Ave 63136

Register September 15th 3:30-6:30 pm

Pick up tech Saturday, October 9th 11am-3pm

www.rrmarketplace.org