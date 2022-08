EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Lowe’s is helping metro east flood victims by passing out more than 250 free buckets filled with supplies.

East St. Louis residents can find the supplies in front of city hall at 301 Riverpark Drive Friday while supplies last. Some of the supplies in these buckets include sponges, hand sanitizer, bottled water, and more.

Lowe’s also plans to donate $10,000 of additional products to the city of East St. Louis. Those funds will be distributed to the community as needed.