Lowe’s to hire 20,000 employees nationwide

ST. LOUIS – Lowe’s is bulking up its staff for the holidays.

The home improvement store says it is hiring 20,000 employees at its U.S. stores and distribution centers.

Lowe’s is also adding 2,500 permanent positions at distribution centers and hiring for permanent full-time and part-time positions.

The company also promised to give another bonus to its front-line workers.

For more information, visit corporate.lowes.com/careers.

