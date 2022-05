ST. LOUIS – Small businesses are what makes our economy tick! With Mother’s Day this weekend, we’ve got some ideas for you and your mom. Lux & Nyx is based in St. Louis and it was chosen to represent Missouri in the annual Google Economic Impact report. Lux & Nyx is a women-owned business and creates multifunctional bags for women in the workplace or every day. Founder Lisa Hu and model Nikki talked all about their bags. Click here for more information.

