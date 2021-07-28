Lydia Caesar performs at The Grandel on Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Singer Lydia Caesar will perform at The Open Air Concert Series at The Grandel on Saturday.

The outdoor series started during the worst of the COVID pandemic in 2020. It kept fans entertained and artists performing during concert shutdowns. The event is socially distant and reservations must be made.

Caesar discussed her new single “Hard Heart” and “Woman,” which celebrates Women’s History Month.

Lydia Caesar

The Open Air Concert Series

The Grandel

3610 Grandel Square

St. Louis, MO 63106

https://www.kranzbergartsfoundation.org/calendar/