ST. LOUIS – As Covid-19 continues to surge in our region and new restrictions go into place, it’s important to remember this time of year is already bad because of the cold and flu season.

Lysol has created a free app called “Germ-Cast” that gives you real-time county by county breakdowns of COVID and flu levels.

Microbiologist Joseph Rubin and Healthcare Advocate Nita Nehruis join us to talk more about the app.

For more information, visit lysol.com/germ-cast