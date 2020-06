ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Macklind Mile will run online with an option that is a lot longer.

This is one of the shortest runs in the country, at just one mile downhill. This year, Big River Running will hold a virtual run and add a Macklind Marathon. There will even be a Dog Mile. Registration fees will help Buder Elementary.

You can register until race day on June 27th. Sign up on MacklindMile.com.