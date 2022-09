ST. LOUIS – One of St Louis’ most impressive mansions opens for self-guided tours this Saturday.

The Magic Chef Mansion was built in 1908 on Russell Boulevard near the South Grand Water Tower. In recent years, Owner Shelley Donaho has offered tours to help fund the 12,000-foot old world estate.

“The charge is $20 for an adult and $10 for kids 6 to 12 and kids under six are free,” said Donaho.