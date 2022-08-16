ST. LOUIS – You can help maintain a pollinator garden.

These environments support the plants and animals that protect our environment and make food cultivation possible. The St. Louis Open Space Council encourages you to grab clothes that you do not mind getting dirty and wear closed-toed shoes.

Fostering Pollinator Habitat

Thursday, August 18

8:45 a.m. – Noon CDT

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park

Meet near the Lakehouse Bar & Grill

2160 Creve Coeur Mill Rd.

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

https://www.facebook.com/openspacestl