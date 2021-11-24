Major Brands and Jim Beam offers free rides home tonight

ST. LOUIS – The holidays are a time to get together whether it’s at a family gathering or out at a restaurant or bar. In fact, Wednesday night is one of the biggest bar nights of the year! Having fun is good, but getting home safe is the most important.

Major Brands is a Missouri-based wholesale premium beverage alcohol distributor, and they’re teaming up with Jim Beam again this season to make that happen with 10,000 free rides home. This effort reminds Missourians to drink responsibly and plan a safe ride home. CEO of Major Brands Sue McCollum here explained how the Safe Home program works.

