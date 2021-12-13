Make a dessert charcuterie board with Celebrating Life Cake Boutique

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is calling Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt a bully and a menace during a press conference Monday morning. Schmitt was using his Twitter account on Friday night to tag Page in some posts. He also posted this statement, "Forced masking and #CRT have exposed the establishment educrat class. They resent parents having a voice. They don’t like that an AG will stand up to them, fight for parents and be unafraid. The tide is turning. They’ve already lost. They just don’t know it yet."

St. Louis County removed its mask mandate last week after the county council did not continue the health order. The health order must be renewed every 30 days according to a new Missouri law.