ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue St. Louis wants to make the perfect match at the Must-Love Dogs event at the Angad Arts Hotel.

The shelter is looking for foster and adoptive families for hundreds of homeless pets. The Angad has an ongoing partnership with Stray Rescue. Pets can have a relaxing stay in the hotel rooms before surgery. You can meet your next forever friend in Grand Center.

Must Love Dogs

Stray Rescue Adoption Event

Wednesday, February 8

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST

Angad Arts Hotel

3550 Samuel Shepard Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3HG6y1I