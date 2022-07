ST. LOUIS – The new Minion movie The Rise of Gru is in theaters.

Perfect timing to put these minions in your belly. Chef Liz Shuester joined us from Tenacious Eats to share the minion cupcake recipe. Minions: The Rise of Gru is number one at the box office grossing $125 million.

For more information on upcoming events, please visit the Tenacious Eats website.