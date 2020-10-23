Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event goes virtual in 2020

ST. LOUIS – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month; a month in which women are encouraged to stay up to days with their breast health.

It is also a big fundraising month, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk happens every year but this year, packing thousands of people together during a pandemic is not a good idea.

Nicole Goodal is a breast cancer survivor and one of the committee chairs for this year’s virtual event. She talks about how everyone is invited to dress in pink and walk with family and friends to participate.

WALK LOCATION IDEAS:

1. Your Own Neighborhood

2. Old St. Charles, Main Street, St. Charles Farmers Marker recurring weekly on Saturdays until October 24

3. Old St. Charles Main Street

4. Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park

5. Grant’s Trail

6. Katy Trail – Highway 364 Page Bridge Parking Lot, St. Charles – B

7. Forest Park