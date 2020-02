Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Police were called to a shooting that happened in the parking lot at the Walgreens at 1000 block of Meyer Road in Wentzville. Police found one victim with a gunshot wound, non life-threating injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

At this time, no suspect in custody. Police are attempting to get a description of the suspect from the shooting victim.

The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan with front end damage.