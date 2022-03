ST. LOUIS – JT Thomas hopes others will become living kidney donors, as he works with the “We’re United 4 Kidney Health Campaign” through the American Society of Nephrology.



Thomas was just 20-years-old when his kidneys failed. A friend gave a kidney as a living donor. Now, Thomas hopes his work with the campaign will encourage others to give.



​​​​​​​Learn more at https://4kidneyhealth.org/.