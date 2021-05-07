ManUp Global fights negative stereotypes of African-American men

ST. LOUIS – Operation Suave will take over the Downtown St. Louis Riverfront the best-dressed African-American men from ManUp Global.

Founder Chris Hill explains why it is important to have a day for Black men to celebrate looking their best and networking. He tells us how ManUp Global helps Black men and boys.

He also shares how people, including women, can join the effort to mentor Black men and boys.

Operation Suave

North Overlook Near the Gateway Arch

727 N. 1st. St.

St. Louis, MO 63102

Saturday, May 22, 2021

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

https://www.manupglobal.org/